Brandon Johnson Is the Mayor Chicago Needs

The candidates for Chicago’s mayoral election, Brandon Johnson (46) and Paul Vallas (69), are anxious for their messages to resonate with voters on April 4th. Both declare to be Democrats. Therein is a dilemma for voters since Vallas’ platform mimics the MAGA playbook.

Chicago needs Johnson for several reasons. First and foremost is the racial demographics of the city, in which the Black and other people of color (BIPOC) outnumber white residents. The city should have a mayor who understands the need for equitable representation. No matter how knowledgeable white people are about racial disparities and generational disinvestment, they are not equipped to manage Chicago.

For example, during Vallas’ tenure as the CEO of the Chicago Public Schools (CPS) from 1995 to 2001, the district “paid next to nothing toward teacher pension costs,” which, according to Chicago Sun-Times, led to “big financial problems down the road.” Moreover, he touts high enrollment numbers but compares these figures with today’s post-pandemic registration. Comparing the mid-1990s to 2023 is illogical, as so much has changed in the city. In fact, 90% of the CPS student body comprises BIPOC youth.

Why does this matter? Chicago’s mayor appoints Chicago Board of Education members. Therefore, it is vital that whoever wins can fully grasp Chicago’s education disparities. Johnson’s perspective on this matter would be clearer based on his life experience.

Unless the city’s leadership can fully grasp the enormity of innercity schools’ needs and strive to make the needed changes, Chicago’s future leaders will be ill-prepared to lead.

Johnson Is Ready to Lead Chicago

Johnson’s life experiences taught him the effect of generational disinvestment, which is the purposeful withdrawal of investment from communities. As tax revenue drops, so does the neighborhood’s stability, and schools are among the first institutions to feel financial constraints.

He talks about seeing hunger, homelessness, and unemployment daily because they “are right outside [his family’s] front door. Gun violence is not only on the news; it traumatizes our neighborhood,” his email blast added.

The 46-year-old pastor’s son grew up one of 10 children. He expressed gratitude to his parents, who taught him the value of working together, sacrificing, and serving. Johnson explained: “They taught me to abide by the Golden Rule: In everything, do to others what you would have them do you (Matthew 7:12 NIV).” According to the Associated Press, Johnson learned about the Chicago residents’ uphill battle to make ends meet from his childhood. He recalls his parents struggled to pay the bills.

He refers to “Chicago as a tale ‘of two cities,’ where some people — largely in minority neighborhoods that have seen decades of disinvestment — fight to get by, while others have great wealth and live in areas with grocery stores, libraries, and parks.”

Opinion by Cathy Milne-Ware

Sources:

Chicago-Tribune: Paul Vallas and Brandon Johnson clash over race, taxes, CTU, violence: ‘Don’t shake your head;’ by Gregory Pratt and Alice Yin

Chicago Sun-Times: Fact-check: Mayoral candidate Paul Vallas claims CPS healthier under him; by Kiannah Sepeda-Miller

Brandon Johnson: Build a Stronger Chicago for all.

Featured and Top Image by TDKR Chicago 101 Courtesy of Wikimedia – Creative Commons License

Inset Image by Cathy Milne-Ware Courtesy of Flickr – Public Domain License