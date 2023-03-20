Spring Break: Another Venue for Death From Gunfire

In the 1960s movies about spring break, usually in Florida and California, were very popular. The stories were virtually the same: Beautiful, young men and women with raging hormones, in search of alcoholic beverages and sex. The titles included “Where the Boys Are,” “Palm Springs Weekend,” “Ride the Wild Surf,” and “Girl Happy,” starring Elvis Presley.

There was lots of music and bad dancing, bikini-clad women, and badly written dialogue performed by bad actors. However, they were fun and entertaining.

Terror Replaced Fun in Florida

Spring break is happening now, but something has changed. In Florida, one person was killed and one injured after an incident involving gunfire. Spring break has been added to the long list of venues involving death from one idiot’s need to possess a weapon of mass destruction.

This latest display of anger, hatred, and violence happened on St. Patrick’s Day in Miami Beach. According to innocent bystanders partying heavily, they heard a “pow,” “pow,” “pow,” and scattered in every direction. When the melee ceased, one man was dead, one injured, and the alleged perpetrator was in custody.

I Am Almost Speechless

I honestly don’t know what to say. There are literally written dozens of stories I have written about gun violence in America. The solution is easy and logical. Saving tens of thousands of lives each year is simple. In our major cities, police commissioners constantly speak about the need to “get guns off our streets.” This is not only true for gang members and other thugs, it is necessary for everyone, everywhere in America.

Once again: handguns and military assault rifles have a single purpose: to kill other human beings. There is no other reason for their existence. Contrary to lies from right wing politicians and one of their owners, the NRA gun lobby, anyone of any age can purchase these deadly “toys” easily. All they need is money.

Once Again Washington Fails Its Primary Responsibilities

I am disgusted with politicians and the NRA who hide behind the Second Amendment. It does not forbid the restriction of certain types of guns, nor the number possessed by a single individual. It does not prevent comprehensive background checks for all gun purchases. Additionally, it does not restrict heavy taxation, similar to increased taxes on tobacco products.

In previous years I supported the Second Amendment. I am now one of millions who believe this ambiguous and poorly written amendment must be repealed or rewritten in a manner reflecting our nation in the 21st century. We no longer need to protect the existence of a “militia.”

This slogan applies today: “guns don’t kill people, people in possession of guns kill people.

In the 21st century America is the most dangerous country in the world. It is unsafe to leave our homes. The FBI declared domestic terrorism as the greatest danger to human life in the United States. However, those who call themselves “Republicans” continue to ignore this fact. Receiving campaign contributions from the NRA takes precedence over human life.

If Republicans refuse to vote for your needs and wishes, why would you vote for them? Think about it.

Written by James Turnage

Top and featured image courtesy of Jametlene Reskp‘s Unsplash page – Creative Commons License