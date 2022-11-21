Raymond Lopez Drops Out of the Mayoral Election Race

Don

Ald. Lopez Drops Out

Chicago’s mayoral election is just a couple of months away. The election is set for February 2023. The current mayor, Lori Lightfoot, has a lot of challengers who wish to take office, but one candidate has decided to drop out, Raymond Lopez, a Southwest Side Alderman. He announced that instead, he seeks to be re-elected to the City Council.

Lopez is currently in his second term and is representing Back of the Yards, West Englewood, and Brighton Park. He frequently criticizes Lightfoot and her actions.

Lopez has been very active during his campaign, visiting numerous neighborhoods all throughout the city. The bad thing is even though he has been very active, he has not been able to raise enough money.

Aldermen very rarely run for the city’s top job because they can’t run for re-election and run for mayor. But two aldermen have decided to run against Lightfoot: Sophia King and Roderick Sawyer.

Lopez announced that his decision to not run for mayor is for the good of the city. He also mentions that a “crowded field” only will play in favor of the mayor. “Lightfoot must be defeated to save Chicago,” he said.

Lopez at News Conference

Lopez declined to endorse any other candidate at a news conference on Monday. He was also asked a question of a new contender, U.S Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia, he responded “We can’t have her standing up to someone who’s an extremist in a potential primary and saying, ‘Look, I’m the normal one in the race.’”

He didn’t choose to define what he means by extremist. Lopez has previously accused Lightfoot of being petty, negative, and vindictive. With Lopez now out, Lightfoot has one less contender and voters have one less option.

Written by Gabriel Salgado

