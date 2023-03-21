We All Win When Our Nation’s Fascists Squabble Amongst Themselves

All of the talk on television, (I assume, because I do not watch “television news”), and the internet is about Trump’s looming indictment. He is scared, and continues attempts to incite violence if he is charged with a felony. This has not prevented a continuation of the verbal war between the two anti-Americans who most political writers assume will be the right wing’s primary candidates for the White House in 2024. I love it when fascists squabble.

They Continue to Prove That They Are Idiots

The jibes were subtle, and not as vicious as Trump’s attacks on his opponents during the 2016 campaign season. It’s clear that DeSantis will need to sharpen his verbal talents if he is to win a war of words against the biggest conman in history.

When asked about Trump’s alleged hush money payment to Stormy Daniels, he responded with the following:

“I don’t know what goes into paying hush money to a porn star to secure silence over some type of alleged affair. I just, I can’t speak to that.”

Although Trump is a coward who will never engage in a physical encounter, he has never backed down from a verbal contest.

“Ron DeSanctimonious will probably find out about FALSE ACCUSATIONS & FAKE STORIES sometime in the future, as he gets older, wiser, and better known,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post that linked to a story making claims against DeSantis.

“I’m sure he will want to fight these misfits just like I do,” Trump wrote.

Okay, this was definitely not a “cat fight,” but it could be called a “kitten fight.”

No One on the Right Wing Is Qualified to Lead Our Nation

The point is, these two, old, white fools are totally unfit for public office. They are not real Americans and cannot be allowed to defile the White House.

In 2016 the American people made the biggest mistake in history. A combination of sexism, interference by Russian Agents, failure by the mainstream media to cover the campaigns of all candidates fairly, and a last minute announcement by then FBI Director, James Comey allowed the worst person in our nation to become its 45th president. This cannot happen again. 333 million Americans deserve a woman or man who loves hers or his country, and will represent each and every one of them. We must elect an American President.

There Is No Difference Between Trump and DeSantis

The truth about Trump and DeSantis is that they are one and the same. They hate the United States of America, and have ambitions which would allow them to rule over our nation, implementing their fascist agendas. Neither of them is fit to become the leader of my country.

It is time to engage in the fight to take back our country from the worst men and women in our nation’s history. The Republican Party, also known as the Grand Old Party, is non-existent in 2023. These pretenders support the current plutocracy, and hate the nation of our Founding Fathers. We are at war, my friends, and the outcome of this war will decide the fate of all 333 million Americans.

You have limited choices. Surrender to the party of traitors and criminals, or choose to protect the principles of men who risked their lives to protect the creation of a country which values the rights of all Americans.

Save America or become a slave: it’s your choice.

Written by James Turnage

