CBD Offers Safe Non-Addictive Pain Management

Promoting cannabidiol (CBD) as a natural, non-addictive substitute to manage pain could save thousands of lives yearly. According to the National Safety Council (NSC), at least 70% of preventable opioid deaths affect people ages 25 to 54. However, overdoses in those 55 and older are rising rapidly.

Pain management clinicians recommend using CBD as an alternative to addictive pain relief medications. This non-addictive option does not cause tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) psychoactive brain fog.

Dr. Atul Kaushal, an internist and medical advisor for AmourCBD, recently discussed CBD’s medicinal benefits with Guardian Liberty Voice.

When asked why he recommends treating pain with an alternative method, he responded: “I was disillusioned with the state of our healthcare system, although I prefer to think of it as more of a sick-care system.”

Early in his career, Dr. Kaushal realized that changing the system would be easier from the outside. He spent the next decade working toward that goal before deciding to build his business skills, so the doctor earned an MBA at Kellogg School of Management in Evanston, Illinois.

“Then, I spent about a decade doing strategy and operations in healthcare for Deloitte. Now, I am an independent consultant and medical advisor for AmourCBD.”

He further explained why he chose to work with AmourCBD’s founder Ed Donnely and why he recommends CBD-infused products for pain, stress, insomnia, menstrual cramps, chronic pain, arthritis, and migraine relief.

“The reason I represent AmourCBD is baked into the product’s origin story,” Dr. Kaushal explained.

“Our founder, a retired trauma nurse, tried to figure out the most effective treatment for his wife’s pain. Someone suggested they try CBD, which they found highly effective.”

However, she found a problem with the topicals: “They were greasy and smelled like menthol or Bengay, and it was hard for her to put on and go anywhere. The CBD ruined her clothes.”

CBD Product Launch

Dr. Kaushal continued: “Ed decided to find a solution. So we found an FDA facility/factory, figured out the formulation to combine CBD with lidocaine, which amplifies the effect and makes it non-greasy.”

The result became ArmourCBD Advanced Pain Relief cream. “It’s got an aloe vera base, and it’s odorless. So, it’s actually a moisturizing cream that happens to be incredible at managing pain.”

AmourCBD launched in 2018. The company is named because Donnely made the company out of love for his granddaughter, who had two open heart surgeries before age 13.

In addition to the lidocaine cream, the company sells assorted flavored gummies, soft gels, and tinctures. The CBD-infused products are made with Broad Spectrum hemp oil extract.

Written by Cathy Milne-Ware

