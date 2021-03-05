CBD Dosage Based on Body Weight and Tolerance

Don't like to read?

CBD has been legal in the United States since H.R.5485 was passed in 2018. Since then the cannabidiol is found in balms, beverages, various food items, and gummies used as a supplement to aid in pain relief, improved sleep, anxiety, and more. But the Federal Drug Administration does not regulate CBD which makes it difficult to determine how much a person should use.

Before the Hemp Farming Act of 2018 was signed into law, the cannabidiol (CBD) or non-psychoactive component of marijuana was regulated by the DEA as a Schedule 1 narcotic. Up until then, research was illegal for the most part. The bill made tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) with a level no greater than 0.03 percent legal making it easier for scientists to study.

Current research suggests that CBD may help in the reduction of anxiety, depression and improve sleep. Due to its anti-inflammatory properties, it can soothe pain and inflammation, improve heart health, and improve the symptoms of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). The component might reduce seizures in those with epilepsy.

No one knows exactly what dosage works best for each of the above conditions. How many gummies a person needs to eat depends on a number of factors: a person’s body weight, body chemistry, tolerance levels, the condition being treated, and the concentration of CBD in each pill, capsule, drop, or gummy.

There are a lot of variables that go into deciding how much CBD to take.

As with any supplement, before trying CBD, experts recommend talking with a doctor about the appropriate dosage. It is important to follow the doctor’s instructions, especially if taking a prescription drug containing CBD.

Without a doctor’s recommendations, the doctors at Healthline state it is best to begin with small dosages and gradually increase how much is taken. For example:

This could mean starting with 20-40 mg a day. After a week, increase this amount by 5 mg. Continue this until you feel that it’s effectively treating your symptoms. It might be wise to keep track of how much CBD you’re taking and whether your symptoms are getting better.

