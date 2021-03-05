Man Claims to Be Satan as a Way of Flirting

Don't like to read?

Officers were called to Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) Forest Hills station for an unknown problem around 10:45 p.m. ET on March 1, 2021. When they arrived they were approached by a 20-year-old woman who told them a troubling tale.

The woman told police officers that while she was traveling on an Orange Line train a man sat across from her. The man was dressed in all black including a mask that covered his whole face. The male subject also had a hood drawn tightly around his face. The male then pulled out his phone and began typing something onto its screen.

Afterward, he extended his arm holding the phone towards the woman. At that time the woman saw that there was a message written on the screen. She further told officers that the message read “I am Satan.” Then he stared at the women intently. The whole thing frightened the complainant completely.

The woman then pointed out the male subject who frightened her. Police officers approached the 22-year-old male. According to the officers, the male subject was from Boston and was dressed exactly as the female described.

The young male then told officers he was only trying to flirt with the female. He thought that he was being funny and further claimed he “was going to try and get her number.” At that time the officers informed the male subject that his actions were not found to be humorous.

They then told him that his actions had the opposite effect. Officers then escorted the woman to her final destination. The male subject was kicked off the train. It was at that point the male subject found out that claiming to be Satan is not the greatest pickup line. Neither party’s names have been released.

Written by Sheena Robertson

Sources:

Bangor Daily News: Man saying he’s satan tries to get a date on the Boston subway system

Transit Police News: Satan

Featured Image Courtesy of John Stephen Dwyer’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License