‘Chelsea Lately’s’ Costar Chuy Bravo Dies at 63

Chelsea Handler responded to the death of her longtime collaborator Chuy Bravo by writing a tribute to him. “I loved this nugget in a big way, and I took great pleasure in how many people loved him as much as I did and do. @chuybravo gave us so much laughter and I’ll never forget the sound of his laughter coming from his office into mine. Or his ‘business calls’ with his ‘business manager,’ or his shoe rack with all his children-sized shoes. I’ll never forget him coming to Christmas with my family one year in the Florida keys and, when my niece who was 5 or 6 at the time saw him, she ran in the other direction saying she was scared. My sister and I were mortified and were apologizing to Chuy, who told us, ‘it’s ok, lots of little kids get scared when they see big kids coming their way.’ I love you, Chuy!”

TMZ confirmed that Handler’s TV sidekick and hypeman, Bravo, has died.

The Mexican-American actor who is best known for his multiple appearances on “Chelsea Lately,” died on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, according to his family. Bravo was hospitalized on Saturday in Mexico City, where he was visiting his family for the month.

According to family members, Bravo had a terrible stomachache on Saturday and had to be taken to the emergency room. He was admitted overnight. On Sunday, the family was told that he had passed away. His cause of death is not clear.

Bravo was born in Mexico and immigrated to the United States when he was 15. Hollywood lore states that Bravo wandered onto the set of “Three Amigos” and then chose to enter the entertainment industry. He started taking classes and was eventually cast in Austin Powers’ “Goldmember.”

From there, he starred in several films including “The Rundown,” “Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End,” “The Honeymooners,” “The Sex Trip,” and “Tiptoes,”

Bravo’s big break came from Handler who, for seven years, featured Bravo on her own E! show from 2007 to 2014. During that time, he served as her “sidekick” and hype man.

He starred in over 1,000 episodes of “Chelsea Lately.”

In 2012, Bravo revealed that he survived prostate cancer and was a recovering alcoholic. Additionally, he was born with dwarfism and he was 4-foot, 3 inches tall.

Bravo’s birthday was last week. Handler sent him online well-wishes, “Happy Birthday to my OG Nugget @chuybravo. I love this picture because—not only does it look like Chuy just launched out of my peekachu, I look like a member of ZZ Top. Happy birthday Chuy, and thank you for 8 years of heavy petting.”

Chuy Bravo was 63 when he passed away.

