Joseph Segel, Founder of QVC, Dies at 88

Quintessential entrepreneur Joseph Segel who founded QVC has died. His death was confirmed by the channel. He was 88 years old.

It was reported by the Philadelphia Inquirer that Segel died on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Gladwyne, Pennsylvania from congestive heart failure.

Segel was an innovator who created QVC (Quality Value Convenience). It was launched in 1986 and was played by 60 cable stations. Now, the channel reaches 380 million homes throughout the world, according to a press release from the Qurate Retail Group.

CEO of Qurate Retail Group Mike George said, “He was a visionary whose ideas changed the way the world shops. He instilled the importance of customer focus and putting the customer first in everything we do. He was a remarkable leader, entrepreneur, marketer, teacher, and friend.” Qurate Retail Group is a media company that includes QVC.

Segel retired as chairman of QVC in 1993, however, he stayed on as company adviser until 2013.

In addition to QVC, Segel founded the Franklin Mint, which is a private company that produces commemorative coins and collectibles. It is owned by Sequential Brands Group now.

Throughout his career, Segel dove into diverse industries, such as publishing, minting, aviation, software, and broadcasting. The Inquirer reported that Segel caught the entrepreneurial bug at the age of 12. He sold business cards to neighborhood firms using a small printing press. By the time he graduated from college, he has run four businesses.

According to CBS Philly, Segel founded more than 20 companies over his lifetime.

Segel was born in Philadelphia on Jan. 9, 1831.

