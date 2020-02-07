Donald Trump Is Guilty and a Vindictive Bully

Donald Trump was not removed from office even though his guilt continues to be obvious to any person who pays attention. Moreover, the GOP is complicit in the president’s crimes, vindictive behavior, and bullying against the people of the United States.

All Democrats and anyone who stands against Trump quickly feel the wrath of this bully. His use of cruel nicknames and jabs are commonplace. By all indications, his goal during his tenure is to undo whatever President Barack Obama put into place while he was in office.

On Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, Republican senators elected to ignore the facts and did not remove Trump from office. They acquited one of the most corrupt men to hold the highest office in the history of this country.

Donald Trump vs Senator Mitt Romney

To his credit, Mitt Romney (R-Utah) voted against one of the articles of impeachment. He stood alone in a field of hypocrites to agree that Trump was, in fact, guilty of abusing his presidential power.

Romney stated this in defending his decision: “As a senator juror, I swore an oath before God to exercise impartial justice. I am profoundly religious. My faith is at the heart of who I am,” according to ABC News.

He further explained:

The president is guilty of an appalling abuse of public trust. What he did was not perfect. No, it was a flagrant assault on our electoral rights, our national security, and our fundamental values. Corrupting an election to keep oneself in office is perhaps the most abusive and destructive violation of one’s oath of office that I can imagine.

In a seemingly angry response to Romney’s stand against him, the president “finalized plans to allow mining and energy drilling on nearly a million acres of land in southern Utah that had once been protected as part of a major national monument,” on Thursday, February 6.

Not only will this desecrate beautiful land, but it is a kick in the pants to Romney’s home state. It is also important to note that the land to be destroyed was designated as a National Park by Presidents Bill Clinton and Obama; both Democrats.

Donald Trump vs Sanctuary Cities/States

The day before Trump’s acquittal he presented the 2020 State of the Union Address before Congress. The Republicans fawning over him demonstrated their fear of displeasing him and was difficult to watch. In the SOTHU speech, the president bemoaned sanctuary cities.

He singled out New York City, then appearing to be flabbergasted he pointed out that the “entire state of California” harbors illegal immigrants. He claimed that they are all violent criminals but offered no statistics to back up the assertion.

Trump “cited a rape and murder committed by an undocumented immigrant in New York City, alleging that if state officials had listened to United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials this never would have happened.”

Then he grandstanded by “introducing a senior Border Patrol official and the brother of a man killed at a gas station,” reports The New York Times.

The following day, “The Department of Homeland Security announced it will block New Yorkers from enrolling in programs that allow vetted travelers to breeze through airport lines, including the popular Global Entry program that can cut hours off of time spent in customs lines,” according to Politico.

Based on these actions, America can count on the persecution of the other states who offer sanctuary to illegal immigrants.

Donald Trump vs His Supposed Enemies

The president will not rest there, Trump is intent on seeking revenge against those who testified against him in the House’s Impeachment hearings. According to The Washington Post, he has already started the push to oust Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman.

Trump is also considering the removal of “several administration officials who testified during the impeachment inquiry, according to aides and advisers who like others spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the plans.”

He has made it clear that he will campaign viciously against the Democrats. One can imagine the amount of name-calling and attacks given the way the president attacked Hillary Clinton in the last presidential election. Trump has ramped up the volatile attacks on the Democratic Party moving beyond “do-nothing” to “they are vicious and mean, vicious. These people are vicious.”

There is little doubt that America is in for a wild ride during the next nine months. The country cannot afford another four-year tenure of this maniacal, vindictive bully who was duly impeached.

Opinion by Cathy Milne-Ware

