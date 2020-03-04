James Lipton, Host Of “Inside the Actors Studio,” Dies at 93

The host of “Inside the Actors Studio” James Lipton died at the age of 93, according to Ovation TV. The host died in his home on Monday, March 2, 2020. His wife, Kedakai Turner, told The New York Times he had been battling bladder cancer.

“There are so many James Lipton stories but I’m sure he would like to be remembered as someone who loved what he did and had tremendous respect for all the people he worked with,” his wife of nearly 50 years told TMZ.

Lipton was born to Jewish immigrant parents in Detroit, Michigan. He served in the Air Force before he moved to New York. He worked in radio and wrote operas.

In the 90s, Lipton orchestrated a partnership between The Actors Studio and The New School, this resulted in the creation of The Actors Studio Drama School.

The acting school is currently housed at Pace University. Lipton created a class, Inside the Actors Studio, in which he interviewed actors about their experiences both on and off-screen.

Lipton hosted the television show for 23 seasons. He sat down with more than 250 celebrities, including Eddie Murphy, Ben Affleck, Betty White, Brad Pitt, Whoppi Goldberg, and Gwyneth Paltrow. In 2018, he stepped down as the host when the show moved from Bravo to Ovation TV.

Lipton made several television appearances as an actor on “Arrested Development” and “Guiding Light.” Additionally, he worked on several Broadway productions and wrote several books, including “An Exaltation of Larks” and “Mirrors.”

In 2007, Lipton received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Daytime Emmys.

Lipton would end every conversation on “Inside the Actors Studio” with the same question to celebrities, “If heaven exists, what would you like to hear God say when you arrive at the Pearly Gates?”

That same question was asked of Lipton in a 2012 interview with CNN. “You see, Jim, you were wrong. I exist. But you may come in anyway,” was his response.

In the same interview, Lipton praised comedian Will Ferrell’s impression of him. “He came on my show and did it. He interviewed me as me. I was in one of his shows, ‘Bewitched,’ at his request. We’re good friends.”

By Jeanette Vietti

Sources:

CBS: James Lipton, “Inside the Actors Studio” host, dies at 93

EW: James Lipton, ‘Inside the Actors Studio’ host, dies at 93

New York Daily News: James Lipton, ‘Inside the Actors Studio’ host, dead at 93

Image Courtesy of gotisbrown3000’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License