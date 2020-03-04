Bobbie Battista, Former CNN Anchor, Dies at Age 67

Sad News in the Anchor World

Former CNN anchor, Barbara Ann “Bobbie” Battista, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, after battling with cervical cancer for four years. Her husband John Brimelow said, “My dear partner of 25 years of marriage has cut her earthly bonds and is now in peace,” in a statement to CNN.

What Is Cervical Cancer?

Cervical cancer occurs in the cells of the cervix, which is the lower part of the uterus that connects to the vagina. Various strains of a sexually transmitted infection known as human papillomavirus (HPV) can play a huge role in causing most cervical cancer.

Battista’s Birth and Education

Battista was born on July 23, 1952, in New Jersey. She attended Northwestern University, which is considered to be one of the United States’ leading private research and teaching universities.

After graduating, Battista’s career in the media started at a radio station in Raleigh, North Carolina. From there she moved to television in 1976, when she produced/anchored WRAL-TV morning news. Her producing skills can also be seen in a variety of special programs for sports, children’s shows, and public affairs. In 1977 she became an evening news anchor.

Battista’s Career

When CNN “Headline News” first launched in 1981, Battista was one the anchors to work for the show. During the two decades that Battista worked for CNN, she anchored several shows, “CNN World News,” “TalkBack Live,” and “CNN PrimeNews.” She enjoyed her work, and everyone could tell.

Battista wrote and assisted in producing a documentary called “Fed up with Fear.” Five television stations collaborated on this documentary. They wanted to show people how five diverse communities seek to battle crime. In the eyes of some, this documentary does a fine job of that.

In 1984, Battista was nominated for an On Cable magazine for Outstanding News Personality. The Cable Guide magazine’s yearly reader’s poll voted her Best Newscaster in 1986. She was nominated for a CableACE award for Best Newscaster in 1995.

Her face became known around the world. “Saturday Night Live’s” actor Nancy Walls, portrayed her on a few episodes.

Retiring from CNN in 2001, she joined forces with her husband in his company.

She is survived by her husband, step-daughter, and various other family and friends. She shall be greatly missed. May she rest in peace. She was 67 years old at the time of her death.

