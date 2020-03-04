NeNe Leakes Admits ‘Secret’ Leaked by Wendy Williams Not a Big Deal

NeNe Leakes stated that the “secret” Wendy Williams alluded to on the air is not really that “serious.”

The star from the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” made a YouTube appearance to clarify Williams’ headline-making-comments in February 2020, including the claim that Leakes was quitting the reality series that airs on Bravo, which she insisted was not true. Additionally, Leakes attempted to downplay the mysterious “secret” Williams claimed she revealed to her.

“I know what she meant, and I will never share it. I don’t even know why she even made it sound like that. …It’s not even that serious,” Leakes, 52, told People.

Leakes’ fans speculated that the “secret” could have been about Gregg, Leakes’ husband, and his health, however, the reality star assured fans it was not about her husband’s health; it was far less serious.

“It’s not what people think it is. People think it’s a health issue, maybe something’s wrong with my kids of my family, but it’s nothing. Everyone’s fine. My husband is fine. We’re all happy and healthy, so y’all just stop trying to poke around and figure it out, because it’s not worth your time.”

Leakes admitted that she was not impressed that Williams, 55, mentioned it on her show. Leakes blasted Williams on Twitter the day after she made the comment – given that she had not provided the daytime talk show host with any context over what she “quit.”

“Honestly, I did text her ‘I quit.’ And she just went right on the show and said, ‘She quit “Housewives.”’ She don’t know if I quit drinking, quit wearing wigs, quit sleeping with Gregg, the only words I texted her was ‘I quit!’”

Leakes and Williams quickly made amends and went shopping together at Bergdorf Goodman. Leakes believed that Williams knew instantly that she had made a mistake.

“But Wendy is so funny. I wasn’t watching that day, and my phone was blowing up with everyone saying, ‘Did I quit?’ And so I called her and Wendy, now let me tell you, she knew immediately she had F—ked up. She was like, ‘Um … what do I need to do? Do I need to call [Andy Cohen]? Do I need to meet you at a restaurant with the camera? I will come on the show to fix this! Are you upset? Please don’t be upset with me!’”

