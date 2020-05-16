Anthony Smith Hands Teeth to Ref Before Continuing Fight

On May 13, 2020, in Jacksonville, Florida, the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) held its second of three events. There were no spectators to view this fight. Wednesday evening’s event was between veteran light heavyweight contenders Anthony Smith and Glover Teixeira.

When Were They Born?

Teixeira is from Brazil and was born on Oct. 10, 1979. He is on the Teixeira MMA & Fitness team. Smith is from the United States of America and was born on July 26, 1988. He is on the FactoryX Muay Thai team.

The fight took place at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Originally the event was supposed to take place on April 25. However, COVID-19 struck and caused a lot of events to cancel or reschedule. Going into the event, ESPN had ranked Smith at number five as an MMA light heavyweight fighter. Teixeira was ranked number nine as an MMA light heavyweight contender.

The First Couple of Rounds

The first two rounds were dominated by the American. His strong right hand and excellent jabs found their target over and over. By the end of round two, Teixeira’s left eye had begun to swell. Teixeira came into the third round with determination. The Brazillian head kicked Smith against the cage. Seconds later, he landed a massive uppercut.

Teixeira commented that Smith “hits like a truck,” in a post-event interview. The next two rounds were the same, with Teixeira being the force to reckon with. Smith spotted one of his teeth on the mat with roughly 3:30 minutes left in round four. He picked it up off the mat and handed it to the referee, Jason Herzog.

Round Four and Five

Smith told Ariel Helwani (a Canadian journalist), that he had a hard time keeping his mouthguard in during round four, due to the lost tooth. Head coach for Smith, Marc Montoya, asked him why he did not stop the fight. Montoya originally thought Smith was referring to his veneers when he spoke of his teeth.

Smith is happy with the decisions made by his team and the ref, “I did what I had to do to stay in the fight. I come out of the battle with my shield or I come out on it.” Teixeira became the victor when he TKO’d his opponent in the fifth round. Smith was transported to the local hospital to treat his, two missing teeth, broken orbital bone, broken nose, and a slit under his right eye. One of his front teeth and a back tooth was knocked out during the fight.

The Backlash on the Decision Keeping Smith In

The cornerman for FactoryX Muay Thai received major criticism from other UFC fighters, UFC President Dana White, and the media. They all felt that the corner should have prevented Smith from continuing onto the fifth round. However, everyone knows the “Lionheart” Smith would not have backed the call to remove him from finishing.

UFC plans on having another event in Jacksonville on May 16.

By Sheena Robertson

Edited by Jeanette Vietti

