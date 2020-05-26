Minneapolis Mayor Frey Strongly Addresses Police Department After Arrest Victim Dies [Disturbing Video]

At 11:26 a.m. ET, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey took the microphone on May 26, 2020, to speak out about the death of African-American George Floyd at the hand of police officers.

Mayor Frey stated, “Being black should not be a death sentence. When you hear someone calling for help, you’re supposed to help. This officer failed in the most basic, human sense. All I keep coming back to is this: This man should not have died.”

Frey continued to say that the victim’s life mattered, and regardless of what was discovered in the investigation, it does not change that what happened was wrong. The mayor issued an apology to the African-American community and the victim’s family in Minneapolis.

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arrandondo also spoke and agreed with Mayor Frey. He implied that the knee technique was not taught or sanctioned at the police academy. Additionally, he talked about why the feds were ready to investigate.

On Monday, May 25, police responded to a “forgery in progress.” When officers arrived, the suspect was sitting in a vehicle. According to the officers, the man resisted arrest and was placed in handcuffs. The man also “appears to be suffering [from] medical distress.”

The Minneapolis Police Department reported that no weapons were used of any type by anyone involved in this incident. However, the police department did not address the disturbing video of the victim on the ground with an officer’s knee across his neck preventing the victim from moving or breathing. In the video, the victim can be clearly heard saying, “I cannot breathe.”

It is apparent in the video that the African-American man is in distress. At one point, after the man stops moving and talking, an officer takes the man’s pulse but nothing is said and the officer does not remove his knee from the man’s neck.

The FBI is investigating this incident.

By Jeanette Vietti

Source:

TMZ: Minneapolis Man Dies Mayor Slams Cop Who Killed Him … ‘This Officer Failed’

Image Courtesy of Taber Andrew BainFollow’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License