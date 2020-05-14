Paper Mario Comes to Nintendo Switch

“Paper Mario: The Origami King” will be released for Nintendo Switch on July 17, 2020.

The game is a brand new adventure. Mario and his friend Olivia team up with unlikely allies such as the Toads and Bowser to battle the evil Folded Soldiers.

The story unfolds after Princess Peach invites Mario and Luigi to the kingdom’s origami festival. When they arrive the brothers notice that Princess Peach “looks a bit more…papery than usual.” The claimed ruler of Origami Kingdom, King Olly, has developed a devious plan that only Mario and his friends and solve and stop.

The heroes in “Paper Mario: The Origami King” will have new abilities, including “the 1,000-Fold Arms ability that will allow players to extend Mario’s arms to interact with the environment and solve puzzles.”

Additionally, there is a new ring-based battle system that will require quick wit and puzzle-solving skills.

This is the first release of Paper Mario on Nintendo Switch. The last game, “Paper Mario: Color Splash” was released on the Wii U in 2016. Of this game, IGN reported, “Paper Mario: Color Splash is a step in the right direction for the series after the 3DS’s Paper Mario: Sticker Star, continuing its shift from RPG to action-adventure game while also introducing some smart changes to its battle system.”

Nick Chavez, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, says, “This game marks the debut of the Paper Mario series on Nintendo Switch, expanding the vast library of games with another standout entry in a beloved franchise.”

“Paper Mario: The Origami King” may be the first game that will help celebrate the 35th anniversary of Super Mario Bros. If reports are true, this anniversary will see the release of many remastered Mario games, including “Super Mario 64,” “Super Mario Sunshine,” and “Super Mario Galaxy.”

By Jeanette Vietti

Featured Image Courtesy of mac morrison’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Top Image Courtesy of 4rank’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

