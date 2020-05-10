Roy Horn From Siegfried and Roy Dies From COVID-19

On May 8, 2020, Roy Horn from the famous magical duo Siegfried and Roy passed away from COVID-19 complications. He was 75 years old at the time of his death.

He was born on Oct. 3, 1944, in Nordenham, Germany. His name at birth was Uwe Ludwig Horn. Horn met his magician/life partner Siegfried Fischbacher, in 1959 when they both worked on a German cruise liner.

Meeting the Love of His Life and Creating Their Act

Fischbacher was a steward and Horn worked as a waiter. They soon developed a theater/nightclub act focused on magic and exotic animals. Princess Grace saw the pair perform in Monte Carlo, Monaco in 1966. She enjoyed the show giving them a rave review when speaking about them.

The power couple first made their appearance in Las Vegas, Nevada in 1967. They did not start their show Seigfried and Roy, until 1990 at the Mirage. Horn and Fischbacher shocked and awed their audiences with their flawless acts and beloved animals.

The End of Their Show

In October 2003, he was mauled by the duo’s white tiger, Mantecore, during one of their performances. After which the magician stated, “Mantecore is a great cat. Make sure no harm comes to Mantecore.”

The attack on Horn prompted the Mirage hotel to end the pair’s show. Eleven months after the tiger incident, Horn was able to walk a few steps with some assistance. This exceeded everyone’s expectations on Horn’s condition.

The extraordinary magician is survived by his beloved partner, Siegfried. Many friends, fans, and other magicians have gone to social media to share their memories of him. Some people shared their favorite parts of the show they had seen. May he rest in peace.

