Little Richard, Flamboyant Rock n’ Roll Icon, Dies at 87

Little Richard was a giant in the early stages of Rock n’ Roll. He had an extraordinary influence on the music genre with popular hits such as, “Tutti-Frutti” and “Long Tall Sally.” This influential rockstar has passed away at 87.

His pastor confirmed his death. A cause of death has not been released.

Charles Glenn, Richard’s bass guitarist told TMZ that Richard has been sick for two months. When he died in his Tennessee home, his brother, sister, and son were by his side. Glenn talked with Richard on March 27 and Richard asked him to come over for a visit, but Glenn was unable to due to the pandemic.

The Rock n’ Roll icon was like a father to Glenn. He would sometimes tell Glenn, “Not to take anything away from your dad, but you’re my son.”

In 1932, the singer was born Richard Wayne Penniman.

Richard’s father did not understand his sexuality and kicked him out of the family home when he was 13 years old.

His music was influenced by the church. Richard sang gospel and learned to play the piano in church.

In 1951 he had his first break. He performed at an ATL radio station and record executives were listening, and Richard signed on with RCA Records. It was a start, but he did not become a successful singer/musician under RCA.

He signed with Specialty Records in 1955 and recorded “Tutti-Frutti,” which was a smashing hit. Then, several more hits followed: “Good Golly Miss Molly,” “Long Tall Sally,” and “Send Me Some Lovin.”

Then, the singer was able to test his talent in the movie setting. He appeared in “Don’t Knock the Rock,” “The Girl Can’t Help It,” and “Mister Rock n’ Roll.”

In 1957, Richard quit the Rock n’ Roll business to become part of the ministry and record gospel. In 1959, he recorded the album, God Is Real.

Richard returned to Rock n’ Roll in 1964, after The Beatles recorder re-recorded “Long Tall Sally.”

He was inducted into the Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame in 1986. Richard received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences in 1993, and earned the Pioneer Award from the Rhythm & Blues Foundation.

By Jeanette Vietti

