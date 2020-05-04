Sam Lloyd, ‘Scrubs’ Actor, Died at Age 56

On May 1, 2020, the death of actor Sam Lloyd was confirmed by his agent. In 2019, Lloyd was diagnosed with a brain tumor. Unfortunately, cancer spread to his lungs and spine causing him to pass on.

His Early Years

The actor was born on Nov. 12, 1963, in Weston, Vermont. Acting seems to be a family trade, for both his father (Sam Lloyd Sr.) and his uncle (Christopher Lloyd) has/had acting careers. Lloyd graduated from Syracuse University located in New York.

Not only was he a talented actor, but he also played bass guitar and sang. At one point, he was in a Beatles tribute band called The Butties. His a cappella group, The Blanks, was featured on the TV show “Scrubs” in 2001.

Other Hits He Played In

He starred in the movie “Flubber,” in 1997, with Robin Williams. In 1999, he had a role in the movie “Galaxy Quest.” However, his best-known role was on the show “Scrubs.” He also did stints on some other shows, “Seinfeld,” “Modern Family,” and “The West Wing” to name a few.

Many of his co-workers and friends paid tribute to him via social media. Zach Braff wrote, “Sam Lloyd made me crack up and break character every single time we did a scene together. He could not have been a kinder man.” Braff continues to say how he will forever remember all the time he had with Lloyd.

The 56-year-old is survived by his wife Vanessa and their son Weston, as well as various other family members. May he rest in peace.

By Sheena Robertson

Edited by Jeanette Vietti

Top and Featured Image Courtesy of Andi Jetaime’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License