Bonnie Pointer, Founding Member of the Pointer Sisters, Passed Away

On June 8, 2020, Bonnie Pointer, one of the founding members of the Pointer Sisters, passed away. Her publicist, Roger Neal has reported that her cause of death was due to cardiac arrest.

Her Early Years

Patrica Eva “Bonnie” Pointer was born on July 11, 1950, in Oakland, California. At an early age, she and her sisters began singing in her father’s, Reverend Elton Pointer, church. In 1969, she formed a duo with June, her younger sibling, called Pointers, A Pair. The duo started to perform in various clubs.

Her Career

Later that year, in 1969, Anita joined the pair. When their sister Ruth joined in 1972, they changed the name to the Pointer Sisters. The group worked as backup singers for many famous artists, Elvin Bishop, Taj Mahal, and Boz Scaggs to name a few.

The group released its self-titled debut album in 1973. Their song “Yes We Can Can” quickly became a hit. The singer and songwriter recorded five albums with the group, and co-wrote several songs such as “How Long.” In 1974, her song “Fairytale” won a Grammy Award.

In the late 1970s, she left the group with her sisters and tried her hand at being a solo artist. On Dec. 7, 1978, she married Motown Records producer, Jeffrey Bowen. They were divorced in 2016. The group was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1994.

The siblings lost their youngest sister, June, to cancer in 2006. She is survived by her two older brothers, Aaron and Fritz, her sisters Ruth and Anita, and various other family members. May she rest in peace.

By Sheena Robertson

Top and Featured Image Courtesy of Gérard’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License