World Celebrity Entertainer and Health Educator to Release Provocative Single and VIdeo

CEO of Amanda’s Action Club, children’s activity expert, celebrity entertainer, bestselling author, and business entrepreneur Amanda Frolich has teamed up with artist, producer, writer, and filmmaker Stevie Eagle E. Together, they have released the brand new thought-provoking single, “When I Grow Up.”

The single, “When I Grow Up” will be released on June 8, 2020, and the video will be released on May 30, on Shlepp Entertainment Ltd/Shlepp Records worldwide.

Frolich is a celebrity entertainer who has worked for Brad Pitt, the Beckhams, and many household names around the world. She is also the creator and owner of Amanda’s Action Club. She teaches and entertains children and their parents worldwide, focusing on physical activity, health and wellness. Additionally, Frolich is a best-selling author with her new book, “The Law of Brand Attraction” recently topping the business bestseller list in six countries.

Stevie Eagle E is a chart-topping producer, artist, award-winning filmmaker, and Grammy-nominated video producer who has worked with the biggest names in entertainment for over 30 years, working with the likes of The Jacksons to Peter Andre, Honeyz, Boy George, Dennis Brown and Hawk Wolinski of Chaka Khan, Trevor Horn, Ms. Dynamite, Mark Morrison, and hundreds of others. Together, they have created a compelling song and video for children and their parents which asks the question that is now on everyone’s lips: What does the future hold?

By Jeanette Vietti

Images Courtesy of Shlepp Entertainment Ltd – Used With Permission