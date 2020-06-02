Chicago Looting and Fires Shut Down the City

Leaders stated that Mayor Lightfoot’s decision to restrict access to Downtown caused protestors and looters to enter the neighborhoods on Sunday, May 31, 2020. This left the people who live on the West Side to fend for themselves.

One bystander stopped looters at one store. He reminded them that if they loot the stores then the owners will not be able to restock and it will become “every man for himself.”

State Rep. La Shawn Ford said that in black communities on Chicago’s West Side, police, city officials, and residents “lost control of the situation.” He said the police could not be found and businesses were left to defend themselves. Fires that were set and the looting destroyed businesses that had become a part of Chicago’s West Side.

Ford stated, “The police have decided that they’re not going to protect businesses on the West and South Sides of Chicago. They are now focused only on protecting businesses downtown after the looting happened to the central business district.”

Lightfoot said in a press conference that “The city of Chicago will rebuild!” She said that Chicago will stand together linked arm-in-arm.

This reporter spoke with some people from the North Lawndale community. They do not believe that their own people are setting fires. They believe outsiders are bringing in arsonists to destroy the black communities in Chicago, and beyond. There are some who believe conspirators are trying to destroy the United States.

A bystander saw three cars pull up to a store. Four white people exited each car with tools. They were going to loot a store. Someone fired shots and the white people retreated to their cars leaving their tools behind.

Additionally, the bystander stated that his people do not set fires. “It is not in their agenda.”

Superintendent of Police David Brown stated, “The destruction and looting all across America is a conspiracy of some sort.”

Currently, no one can access downtown. All grocery stores are closed in the North Lawndale area. People in this community will have to go into the suburbs to purchase groceries.

Several roads are closed down leaving Chicago residents lost and confused trying to meet their everyday needs.

By Jeanette Vietti

Images Courtesy of Derek Brown – Used With Permission