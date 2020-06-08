Former NFL Wide Receiver Reche Caldwell Killed Outside His Home in Tampa

Reche Caldwell, the former NFL receiver, who starred at Jefferson High School and the University of Florida, was fatally shot outside his home late Sunday evening, June 7, 2020, in Tampa, according to his mother. Caldwell was 41 years old.

The former NFL wide receiver was taking his girlfriend out but went back inside to grab his jacket. According to his girlfriend, Caldwell was “ambushed” by a “couple of people” who came out of the bushes in an attempted robbery, according to Caldwell’s mother.

Before 911 could be called, Caldwell was shot in the leg and the chest. He died in the ambulance on the way to the hospital.

On Sunday, Bill Belichick, the New England Patriots’ head coach, released a statement on the death of the former NFL wide receiver, who played for the Patriots in 2006.

Belichick tweeted: “I am saddened to hear the news about Reche. He is remembered for his solid contribution to our team. My thoughts and prayers are with Reche’s family.”

Caldwell had his best NFL season with the Patriots in 2006 when he caught 61 passes for 760 yards with four receiving touchdowns. That season, Caldwell led the Patriots in all three categories.

He finished his career with 152 receptions for 1,851 yards and 11 touchdowns in 71 games.

By Jeanette Vietti

Image Courtesy of Nathan Wood’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License