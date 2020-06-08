Johnny Majors, Infamous College Coach, Passed Away at Age 85

On June 3, 2020, the famous college football coach, Johnny Majors passed away. According to an announcement released by the family, the 85-year-old died in the early morning at his house in Knoxville, Tennesse.

Majors Early Years

His full name is John Terrill Majors. He was born on May 21, 1935, in Lynchburg, Tennessee. The star coach was the star halfback for the University of Tennessee from the years 1954 to 1956. From there he became the Frank Broyles’s assistant coach for the University of Arkansas Razorbacks. In 1964, the Razorbacks won the National Championship, with him as the assistant coach.

Majors Career

From the years 1968 to 1972, he was the head football coach at Iowa State University. He was the head coach at the University of Pittsburgh from 1973 to 1976. The team won the national championship on their home turf, with Heisman Trophy winner Tony Dorset blazing the way.

Majors became the head coach for the University of Tennessee fro the year 1977 to 1992. In 1987, he was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame. He returned to the University of Pittsburgh as their head coach from 1993 to 1996.

Messages of Love

Many of his former colleagues have posted their condolences and memories of him on social media. All of the comments mention how amazing Majors was. One post said that Majors was “Dynamic on the field. Fierce on the sidelines.”

The University of Pittsburgh Director of Athletics, Heather Lyke stated, “Coach Majors set a standard at Pitt that all of us – coaches, student-athletes, and administrators – continue to be inspired by.”

The infamous coach is survived by his wife of 61 years, his two children, and various other family members. May he rest in peace

