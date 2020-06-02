Héctor Suárez, Mexican Actor and Comedian, Dies at Age 81

On June 2, 2020, Mexican actor and comedian, Héctor Suárez, passed away at the age of 81. Suárez had spent a few days in the hospital prior to his death. His son, Héctor Suáresz GomÍs, initially reported his death via his own Twitter page.

His Personal Life

Suárez was born on Oct. 21, 1938, in Mexico City, Mexico. He is most known for his parts in “National Mechanics” in 1972, “Las fuerzas vivas” in 1975, and “El mil usos” in 1983. On Sept. 4, 2015, he was diagnosed with bladder cancer.

Four years later, Suárez had already undergone 10 operations. His bladder started to fail alone with his prostate. Fortunately, his cancer never spread from the bladder. Doctors were able to drain his kidneys and remove his bladder and prostate.

Cancer Free

After his successful operation, his son posted, “ It was not such a risky operation because it was a laparoscopy and they did not open it. Before entering the hospital, my father was in a good mood, we chatted a bit, he even joked with my brothers and me, as well as with his wife Sara.”

Amid confinement due to COVID-19 restrictions, Suárez debut a Tik Tok platform on May 3 of this year. The actor had more than 140,000 followers and more than 254,000 “likes” for his character “Don Sebas.” He only had produced nine shows for his platform.

Family Wishes

The family would appreciate privacy during this sorrow time. At this time there has not been a cause of death listed. He is survived by his wife, children, and numerous grandchildren. Suárez shall be greatly missed by his many fans and various friends. May he rest in peace.

By Sheena Robertson

Sources:

24-horas: They confirm the death of Héctor Suárez at 81 years old (+ video)

Televisa: First actor Héctor Suárez dies

IMDb: Héctor Suárez

Top and Featured Image Courtesy of Festival Internacional de Cine en Guadalajara Guadalajara Film Festival’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License