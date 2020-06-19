Ian Holm, “Lord of the Rings” Star, Dies at Age 88

On June 19, 2020, “Lord of the Rings” star Ian Holm, passed away. The 88-year-old’s death was related to Parkinson’s disease. Holm’s died in a London hospital surrounded by family and friends.

His Early Years

He was born on Sept. 12, 1931, in Goodmayes, Essex, the U.K. His full name is Ian Holm Cuthbert. Holm’s love for acting began at the age of seven when he saw “Les Miserables” on stage. He studied at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts before graduating to the Royal Shakespeare Company in 1950.

In 1965, Holm’s received his big break and debuted on BBC’s “The Wars of the Roses,” as Richard III. In 1969, he won his first BAFTA Film Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in “The Bofors Gun.”

The Actors Marriages and Children

He married Lynn Mary Shaw in 1955. They had two children together before divorcing in 1965. He was in a relationship with Bee Gilbert afterward. The two had a daughter together. In 1982 he married Sophie Baker. They had one child together before they divorced in 1986. In March of 1991, he married Penelope Wilton, they divorced in 2001. In December of 2003, he married Sophie de Stempel, she is now his widow.

His Various Works and Achievements

Holm’s won a Tony Award in 1967, for Best Featured Actor in the play “The Homecoming.” In 1989 at the Queen’s Birthday Honours List, he was awarded the Commander of the British Empire. Holm has been buried up to his neck in three different movies, “Alien,” “Simon Magus,” and “Brazil.” He was appointed Knight Bachelor status in the 1998 Queen’s Birthday Honours list for all his services to drama.

In recent years he played Bilbo Baggins int the popular movies, “The Hobbit and “The Lord of the Rings.” He was an amazing actor both on stage and on the big screen. Holm is survived by his wife, four children, and various other family members. His friend’s all share in his family’s loss. May he rest in peace.

By Sheena Robertson

