New Rainbow Song Brings Soulful Reggae to Children and Parents While Paying Tribute to Frontline Health Workers

Amanda Frolich, the CEO of Amanda’s Action Club, children’s activity expert, celebrity entertainer, bestselling international author, and business entrepreneur has teamed up with artist, producer, writer, and filmmaker Stevie Eagle E to release a brand new soulful Reggae version of the classic, “Sing a Rainbow.”

The single, “Sing a Rainbow (2020),” will be released on June 1, and the video will be released on May 30 on Shlepp Entertainment Ltd/Shlepp Records worldwide.

Celebrity entertainer, Frolich has worked for Brad Pitt, the Beckhams, and many other global household names. Additionally, she is the creator and owner of Amanda’s Action Club. She teaches and entertains children and their parents the world over, focusing on physical activity, health, and wellness. As a best-selling author of “The Law of Brand Attraction.” she reached the top of the business best-seller list in six countries.

Stevie Eagle E is a chart-topping producer and artist, an award-winning filmmaker, and Grammy-nominated video producer who has worked with the biggest names in entertainment for over 30 years, working with the likes of the Jacksons to Peter Andre, Honeyz, Boy George, Dennis Brown, and Hawk Wilinski of Chaka Khan, Trevor Horn, Ms. Dynamite, Mark Morrison, and hundreds of others.

“Sing a Rainbow” is a song known by almost everyone around the world but it has never quite been done like this before. You could easily feel you are listening to a classic soul record and then it burst into a roots rockers Reggae type vibe halfway through. It has taken a stalwart classic and put a very original twist on it.

Frolich says, “The rainbow has taken on a powerful meaning in the UK at the moment and we wanted to use our rainbow song to reflect this and pay tribute to all frontline workers as wells as highlight how we need diversity to move forward as people.”

Stevie Eagle E says, “If you separate the colors from a rainbow, you no longer have a rainbow. If we start to separate people in our communities, we will no longer have that rich, colorful diversity which is actually our strength. Recent events, especially in the USA with George Floyd, show we need to put the rainbow back together quickly.”

By Jeanette Vietti

Source:

Shlepp Entertainment Ltd.: Press Release

Images Courtesy of Shlepp Entertainment Ltd. – Used With Permission