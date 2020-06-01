Washington, D.C. Landmarks Targeted by Protestors

Several Washington, D.C. landmarks were targeted by vandals on Sunday evening, May 31, 2020, as protests continue in the nation’s capital over the police killing of George Floyd. This is the third day of protests.

The National Park Service (NPS) posted pictures of graffiti on several landmarks, including the Lincoln Memorial, the World War II Memorial, and the Brigadier General Casimir Pulaski statue in Freedom Plaza.

In a tweet, NPS states, “In the wake of last night’s demonstrations, there are numerous instances of vandalism to sites around the National Mall. For generations, the Mall has been our nation’s premier civic gathering space for non-violent demonstrations, and we ask individuals to carry on that tradition.”

Protestors asked in graffiti on the outside of the memorial’s central fountain whether black veterans matter. The Friends of the National World War II Memorial answered the question affirmatively on Twitter. They state that the memorial honors and remembers the one million black veterans who served in World War II.

On the Lincoln Memorial, someone asked, “Y’all not tired yet?”

Protests have erupted in cities around the world over the police death of Floyd in Minneapolis. There is video footage of the now-fired police officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck while Floyd is saying he cannot breathe. That officer has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Landmarks in multiple states were vandalized and a Confederate monument was destroyed in Birmingham, Alabama.

Multiple people were arrested and charged with rioting in the city. Additionally, several members of the police department were injured, however, none of the injuries were life-threatening. There was a report of one officer who needed surgery for a fractured leg after being hit with a brick.

Some of the protestors turned into looters smashing business windows in Georgetown and CityCenter. The protests began in several different locations before converging near the White House and then moving on.

