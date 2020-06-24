Ortiz Couple Found Dead in Apartment on Upper West Side

The Ortiz’s son returned home to his family’s apartment on the Upper West Side in Manhattan on Monday, June 22. 2020. to find that his parents had died from gunshot wounds in a suspected murder-suicide.

According to police, they believe 72-year-old Jose Tito Ortiz shot and killed his 50-year-old wife Olga before he turned the gun on himself.

Officers were called to 320 West 87th Street, after receiving reports of gunfire after 7 p.m. ET. Both Olga and Jose Ortiz were unresponsive and paramedics pronounced them both dead at the scene.

A gun was found inside the apartment.

David Ostwald, a long-time friend of the family, said Ortiz worked as a superintendent of the building and lived in a basement apartment with his second wife and their 21-year-old son, Samuel.

Otswald told the Daily Mail that to the best of his knowledge, Olga and Jose Ortiz were happy, in a loving relationship, and had no health problems to speak of.

The couple was married for over 20 years. They would hold hands walking down the street. They would dress up and go on dates, and they would lovingly look into each other’s eyes. Additionally, Ostwald said that Jose Ortiz was in the best shape of his life.

At this time, police are not offering a motive for this crime.

