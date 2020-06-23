Steve Bing Commits Suicide at Age 55

On June 22, 2020, producer and writer, Steve Bing, committed suicide. According to reports, Bing jumped to his death from his 27th-floor apartment in Los Angeles. Bing suffered terribly with depression before he decided to take his own life. He was 55 years old at the time of his death.

His Personal Life

He was born with the name Stephen Leo Bing on March 31, 1965. Bing gained his fortune start from the inheritance his grandfather left him, $400-600 million. He donated $800 thousand to help finance the California Proposition 10. This is a proposal for an anti-smoking measure, that would like to an additional 50 cents per pack. From the years 1992 through 1995, Bing donated $6,525,250 in soft money to Democrats.

The writer was well-known for his relationship with actress Elizabeth Hurley. It has been reported that he has never met their son, Damian Hurley. However, Bing did demand a paternity test, which came back positive. He also has a daughter named Kira Bonder, with former tennis pro, Lisa Bonder.

A Bit About His Career

Bing wrote the story and screenplay to the movie “Kangaroo Jack,” which debuted in 2003. He was the director of the movie “Every Breath.” In 2000, he was the executive producer for the movie “Get Carter.” In 2004, he donated $80 million to the budget of the movie “Polar Express.”

Hurley wrote on her social media page how she had fond memories of Bing. “ In the past year we had become close again. We last spoke on our son’s 18th birthday. This is devastating news and I thank everyone for their lovely messages.”

He is survived by his children, family, and friends. May he rest in peace.

By Sheena Robertson

Top and Featured Image Courtesy of Karoli’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License