7.4 Magnetude Earthquake Hits Mexico

A 7.4 magnitude earthquake hit 12 kilometers south-southwest of Santa María Zapotitlán, Mexico, on June 23, 2020. This powerful earthquake epicenter was 26.3 kilometers. It strongly shocked buildings and homes in Mexico City.

Once the earthquake alarms alerted the citizens, they began flooding the streets. At this time there have been no reports of injury or damages. There has been a tsunami threat issued for Mexico.

By Sheena Robertson

