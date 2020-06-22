NASCAR Wanting to End Racism in Racing After Finding Noose in Bubba Wallace’s Team Stall

NASCAR released a statement on Sunday, June 21, 2020, about the noose that was discovered in the garage stall of Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. and the No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports team.

The statement reads:

Late this afternoon, NASCAR was made aware that a noose was found in the garage stall of the 43 team. We are angry and outraged, and cannot state strongly enough how seriously we take this heinous act. We have launched an immediate investigation, and will do everything we can to identify the person(s) responsible and eliminate them from the sport. As we have stated unequivocally, there is no place for racism in NASCAR, and this act only strengthens our resolve to make the sport open and welcoming for all.

This was Wallace’s third full-time season at NASCAR’s top level. Wallace is the only black driver in the Cup Series and he has been leading NASCAR’s commitment to fighting racism and injustice. Wallace made a significant impact when he insisted that NASCAR remove the Confederate flag from all events.

COVID-19 regulations only allow NASCAR to let essential personnel on the track during races. NASCAR President Steve Phelps estimated that that is 900 people. That number includes team members, NASCAR and track officials, safety crews, and limited media in the press box.

Sunday night, Wallace tweeted:

Today’s despicable act of racism and hatred leave me incredibly saddened and serves as a painful reminder of how much further we have to go as a society and how persistent we must be in the fight against racism. Over the last several weeks, I have been overwhelmed by the support from people across the NASCAR industry including other drivers and team members in the garage. Together, our sport has made a commitment to driving real change and championing a community that is accepting and welcoming of everyone. Nothing is more important and we will not be deterred by the reprehensible actions of those who seek to spread hate. As my mother told me today, ‘They are just trying to scare you.’ This will not break me, I will not give in more will I back down. I will continue to proudly stand for what I believe in.”

By Jeanette Vietti

