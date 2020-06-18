Supreme Court Rules Agianst Donald Trump to End DACA

CNBC reports that on Thursday, June 18, 2020, “the Supreme Court ruled against President Donald Trump in a set of cases over his effort to end the Obama-era immigration program known as Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA.”

Conservative Chief Justice John Roberts authored the opinion, and he was joined by four court liberals. Roberts states that the termination of DACA was “arbitrary and capricious,” it is also in violation of federal law that governs administrative procedure.

Roberts wrote, “We do not decide whether DACA or ist rescission are sound policies. ‘The wisdom’ of those decisions ‘is none of our concern.'”

“We address only whether the agency complied with the procedural requirement that it provide a reasoned explanation for its action. Here the agency failed to consider the conspicuous issues of whether to retain forbearance and what if anything to do about the hardship to DACA recipients. That dual failure raises doubts about whether the agency appreciated the scope of its discretion or exercised that discretion in a reasonable manner.”

DACA protects certain young immigrants from deportation and the program allows them to receive work permits. These young immigrants are referred to as “Dreamers.” and they are popular among the public.

In September 2017, when Trump ordered DACA to wind down, there were 700,000 recipients.

In early June, Politico/Morning Consult conducted a survey. This survey showed that most of the people who voted for Trump supported the protection of Dreamers from deportation. Overall, 75 percent of registered voters believed DACA recipients should be able to remain in the United States.

By Jeanette Vietti

Source:

CNBC: Supreme Court rules against Trumps bid to end program shielding ‘Dreamer’ immigrants

Image Courtesy of Geoff Livingston’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License