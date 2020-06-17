Danny Masterson From ‘That 70s Show’ Accused of Rape

Danny Masterson, the actor from “That 70s Show” who played Hyde, has been charged with three separate alleged counts of rape from almost two decades ago, according to Los Angeles officials.

A warrant was filed on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 for the counts of rape by force against Masterson. These alleged assaults occurred between 2001 and 2003.

Masterson faces a maximum of 45 to life in prison. Tom Mesereau, Masterson’s attorney says that his client is innocent and it will all come to light once the evidence is presented.

By Jeanette Vietti

Source:

NBC: ‘That 70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson charged with 3 counts of rape

Image Courtesy of Blender Afterparty’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License