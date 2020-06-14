Vallow Children Bodies Found on Daybell’s Property

In September of 2019, two children, Joshua “JJ” Vallow (7) and Tylee Ryan (17) went missing. JJ was adopted by Lori Vallow and had special needs. Authorities have been searching for them since relatives sent them on a welfare check to check on their grandson. JJ was last seen at his school on September 22, when his mother stated that she was going to homeschool the boy. Ryan was last seen on September 8, when she went to Yellowstone Park with her mother, brother, and uncle Alex Cox.

The Beginning of the Search

On November 26 authorities knocked on the door of Lori Vallow’s door. Police told Vallows they were there to check on her son. The children’s grandparents, Larry and Kay Woodcock, had called the police saying they were worried because they had not heard from JJ in a while. When Vallow answered the door she told them her son was with relatives in Arizona.

When police obtained a search warrant the next day, they found that she and husband of two weeks Chad Daybell had fled the premises. Upon investigating the situation further, authorities found that Vallow’s daughter was missing as well.

A Bit About Vallow and Daybell

Vallow was previously married to Charles Vallow. It is reported that Cox shot Vallow in what has been described as an act of self-defense. This happened on July 11, 2019. Later that year Cox died of natural causes.

Daybell was married to Tammy Daybell until her death in October of 2019. Two weeks later he married Vallow. Initially, the authorities believe that Daybell’s wife died of natural causes. Due to recent discoveries, police now believe Daybell murdered his wife.

Daybell’s is being exhumed so the medical examiner can do an autopsy. Police have reported that Daybell had begun telling people that Vallow’s daughter died the year previous. He also told people that there were never any minors in the house.

Where Were They Found?

Authorities found them in Hawaii on January 25, 2020. She was charged with child abandonment and obstructing an investigation. The judge put a $1 million bond.

On June 10, the court ordered a $1 million bond for Daybell. He was charged with destroying/concealing two sets of human remains. Investigators are still trying to piece together everything that has happened.

Confirming Their Horrible Fate’s

On June 9, authorities discovered a pair of human remains. The Woodcock’s drove the couple hour drive to Daybell’s property, in the next county over. As they stood near the site where they were confident, their grandson was buried.

Authorities refused to confirm this fact until June 13, when they released a press statement. In the release, they say that it is with “heavy hearts that those remains have been officially identified as those of JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan.” They further say they had hope, like all those involved, the children would be found alive.

Vallow and Ryan are survived by their family and friends. People from their community and those close to the children have posted their condolences online. May they rest in peace.

By Sheena Robertson

Top and Featured Image Courtesy of Marwan Youssef’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License