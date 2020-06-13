Rayshard Brooks Shot by APD for Sleeping in Drive-Thru[Video]

Late Friday, June 12, 2020, an Atlanta police officer shot and killed Rayshard Brooks at a Wendy’s drive-thru. Witnesses to this horrific scene shared the videos they had taken. Officers were called to the scene due to a man sleeping in a parked vehicle in the drive-thru lane.

After arriving at Wendy’s the officers conducted a field sobriety test, which Brooks failed, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI). Authorities report that Brooks immediately resisted arrest and began struggling with the officers.

In one video posted by a witness, Brooks is seen fighting with a couple of officers. One officer attempted to tase Brooks a few times as they struggled on the ground. Brooks managed to break free and attempted to run. One officer pulled out his taser, at which point, Brooks allegedly grabbed it. It was at that time another officer shot him.

Brooks was taken to the hospital and did not survive. One of the officers involved had been taken to the hospital and treated for a minor injury. Investigators are currently reviewing all of the videos taken that night. They know that some of them have been posted to social media and they intend to observe them as well.

Tension Rises

Tension all across the United States is high ever since the brutal killing of George Floyd. There have been protests and mayhem ever since. People all across the U.S. are calling for a change. Stacey Abrams, former Democratic gubernatorial candidate, and state House Minority Leader stated, “The killing of #RayshardBrooks in Atlanta last night demands we severely restrict the use of deadly force,” on her Twitter page.

Abrams goes on to say that “investigations must be called for — but so too accountability.” She then states that falling asleep in a drive-thru lane does not constitute for deadly force. The Georgia NAACP feels that Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields should be terminated.

Fulton County District Attorney’s Office had people at the scene shortly after the incident happened. They are participating and conducting their own investigating to determine “all of the facts and circumstances surrounding the incident.”

Justice for All

According to one report, this shooting is just one of the 48 police shootings that the GBI has investigated already this year. On Saturday, June 13, at least 150 people were protesting at the sight of Brooks shooting. The vice president of Atlanta’s NAACP and attorney, Geral Griggs, was one of them.

According to Griggs, Brooks was “asleep on the passenger side and not doing anything.” Griggs understands that Brooks struggled with the officers, however, he believes the officers could have found a “nonlethal” way to do it.

Atlanta Deputy Police Chief Timothy Peek made the statement that officers attempted to use their tasers on Brooks. At one point the “suspect was able to take the officer’s Taser from him.” The officer struggled with Brooks over the taser, at which time another officer shot him. The names of the officers involved have not been announced at this time.



By Sheena Robertson

