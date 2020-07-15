Biden Criticizes Trump for Wasting Four Months Before Wearing a Mask

In a recent video, President Donald Trump is seen donning a face mask along with several other military leaders and officials when entering a hospital to visit injured soldiers and medical staff. Trump visited the Walter Reed Military Hospital on Saturday, July 12, 2020. Here he was seen for the first time wearing a face mask in public.

Before this, he told reporters he would “probably wear a mask” when visiting a hospital. The president told reporters that, “I think when you’re in a hospital, especially in that particular setting, where you’re talking to a lot of soldiers and people that, in some cases, just got off the operating tables, I think it’s a great thing to wear a mask.” With Biden even going as far as to caption an Instagram post of himself wearing a mask while talking to constituents with the words, “Wearing a mask and listening to others are two things this president should really learn how to do.”

Joe Biden, who has been vocal in criticism of Trump’s refusal to wear a face mask, say Trump’s actions as a way of setting a bad example for American people and preventing people from taking the “very basic steps to protect each other.”

A campaign spokesman, Andrew Bates, stated to ABC News that Trump “spent months ignoring the advice of medical experts and politicizing wearing a mask, one of the most important things we can do to prevent the spread of the virus,” stating that “Trump spent months ignoring the advice of medical experts and politicizing wearing a mask, one of the most important things we can do to prevent the spread of the virus.”

Many of Trump’s decisions during the pandemic outbreak has received has criticisms from public health officials and other politicians. For many of Trump’s followers, they have attributed wearing a mask as showing “submission” to liberalism due to Trump’s refusal of wearing protective face masks. Potentially putting other people in danger of the coronavirus, both adults and kids alike.

Even Trump’s lack of action on making face masks in public nationally mandatory has received backlash, especially from those that advise him in the importance of public health safety. The administration health expert, Dr, Anthony Fauci, has suggested that those who wear face masks regularly are key to preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

In previous interviews with Trump on his concerns of wearing a face mask, instead of focusing on the health-related issues he instead focused on how the masked looked “fashionable” on him. Stating to reporters, “I mean, I’d have no problem. Actually, I had a mask on, I said I like the way I looked. – It was a dark black mask. And I thought it looked okay. It looked like the Lone Ranger. But no, I have no problem with that. And if people feel good about it, they should do it.”

The United States has recorded over 3,250,000 COVID cases seeing 135,000 resulting deaths.

Written by: Brielle R. Buford

Edited by Sheena Robertson

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of Gage Skidmore’s Flikr Page – Creative Commons License