Rapper Lil Marlo Shot and Dead at 30

Atlanta rapper, Rudolph Johnson who went by the name Lil Marlo was killed in a shooting Saturday night on July 12, 2020. The Fulton County Medical Examiners confirmed his death to the public a day later after reports surfaced circling around his death.

On Sunday morning the Medical Examiners office stated a deceased individual by the legal name, Rudolph Johnson was brought into the building in the last 24 hours after reports of his shooting surfaced in the media. The rapper was shot while driving down the Interstate 285 in downtown Atlanta late at night. When police and paramedics arrived at the scene he was pronounced dead at the scene.

However, The Fulton County Medical Examiners have yet to determine the cause of death for Lil Marlo.

The Atlanta police department confirmed they found Marlo dead in his vehicle on the I-128 near Benjamin E. Mays Drive overpass after responding to a call about a nearby car accident on the Interstate and found Lil Marlo. Police and homicide investigators are looking into the incident, believing so far that the shooting was done intentionally to target Marlo. The police department’s statement issued to ‘Complex’ about the incident included how “Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers. Information can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com. Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.”

Lil Marlo was an upcoming artist in Atlanta as well as a father, posting videos and pictures of his family on Instagram. The rapper emerged in 2017 with his collaboration with his friend, dubbed Lil Baby, on a song titled “2 Hard the Way.” His most recent work included a released album by the name “1st and 3rd,” of which he promoted on his Instagram page that also included a featured the appearance of the rappers Lil Baby and Future.

Tweets of the incident went out, expressing condolences for Lil Marlo. The rappers Quality Control Music Label mate, Lil Yachty, who said the two had been working on music together recently also commented on the rapper’s death, With the following words, ” We just did a song at 4 this morning smh rip brother.”

There was also footage of Lil Marlo’s car after it was shot multiple times that surfaced shortly after his death, shared by ‘Blanco Tarantino TV’ on Twitter.

Lil Marlo was apart of the Quality Control Music Label along with, Migos, Lil Yachty, Lil Baby, and City Girls. He was best known for his work on songs like, “1st N 32d,” and “9 + Z6ne= 1’5.” In his death, he leaves behind a young daughter and son.

Written by: Brielle R. Buford

Edited by Sheena Robertson

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of yonolatengo’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License