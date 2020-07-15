Woman Shot in SUV on Dan Ryan Expressway; Southbound Lanes Closed

Authorities investigate a shotting of a woman while driving down the expressway in her SUV early Monday morning.

Reports say three people were in the SUV at times around 2:30 and 3 am when the shooting occurred in the outbound lanes of I-90/94 close to 47th street. The woman hit by the bullet was a passenger in the vehicle and after she was shot the driver quickly took her to the University of Chicago Medical Center in order to receive immediate attention and was luckily in good condition. The woman’s age is not known.

Shortly after the shooting, the Southbound lanes were closed by police in order to do a full investigation of what happened. According to Illinois State police shell casing of the bullets was recovered and the shots were fired from another vehicle on the expressway. However, investigations around the reason behind the attack are inconclusive due to the victim’s refusal to cooperate with investigators and police.

As of now, lanes have reopened for upcoming traffic.

Written by Brielle R. Buford

Edited by Sheena Robertson

Sources:

CBS Chicago: Woman Shot While Riding In SUV On Dan Ryan Expressway; Southbound Lanes Reopen

NBC Chicago: Woman Shot on Dan Ryan; Southbound Lanes Closed at 47th

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of Araceli Arroyo’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License