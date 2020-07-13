Kelly Preston, Actress and Wife of John Travolta, Died

On July 12, 2020, actress and John Travolta’s wife, Kelly Preston lost her battle with breast cancer. Travolta announced the sad news on his Instagram page on Sunday evening. According to Travolta’s post, Preston had battled breast cancer for two years.

Preston’s Early Years and Career

Her name at birth was Kelly Kamalelehua Smith. She was born on Oct. 13, 1962, in Honolulu, Hawaii. Preston went to Pembroke School, which is located in South Australia, for a little while. She graduated from Punahou School located in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Preston was in the film “52 Pick-up” in 1986. In 1988, she won international fame with her role as Marnie Mason in the movie “Twins.” The year 1996 was very productive for Preston, she was in a few movies that debuted that year, “Jerry Maguire,” “Citizen Ruth,” and an Academy Award-nominated short “Little Surprises.”

The actress portrayed many characters throughout her career. Preston worked with numerous other superstars such as Arnold Schwarzenegger, Danny DeVito, George Clooney, and Mike Myers to name a few.

A Bit About Her Personal Life

Travolta and Preston had two different marriage ceremonies. Their first marriage ceremony took place on Sept. 5, 1991. This ceremony was performed by a French Scientologist minister and was found to be unofficial. Their official wedding ceremony was conducted a week later, Sept. 12, 1991. The couple has three children together. The actress is survived by her husband, children, various family, and friends.

By Sheena Robertson

