FBI Agents Raid Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder’s Farm

Larry Householder has been held accountable for charges of corruption, related to a bribe of sixty million for Ohio’s new nuclear bailout law, according to reports. FBI agents and police activities being reported at Householder’s farm in Perry County early Tuesday morning.

The investigation was done with the help of Perry County’s Sheriff Department, centered on Householder’s involvement in the “1 billion dollar plus ratepayer bailout” of two Ohio nuclear power plants that the state official helped push last year.

As of now, News-Press reveals that the FBI and U.S. Attorney David M. DeVillers called a news conference in Columbus at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 21 to announce Householder’s charges” to a “state official” and “associate.”

This is the second time in two years that federal agents have made an appearance on the House Speakers’ property. During the Republican’s first stint as House speaker in 2004, an investigation was called after an anonymous tip was received. The person relayed that the speaker and his aides received illicit payment from vendors doing business with the Ohio House GOP’s campaign arm. However, the investigation was closed in 2006 after “quietly going away” without any charges.”

