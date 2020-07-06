Nick Cordero, Actor and Broadway Star, Passed

On July 5, 2020, actor and Broadway star, Nick Cordero passed away from complications from COVID-19. His wife Amanda Kloots announced the sad news on her social media page.

Cordero’s Early Years

Nicholas Eduardo Aberto Cordero was born on Sept. 17, 1978, in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. Cordero went to the Westdale Secondary School in Hamilton. After graduating, he attended Ryerson University in Toronto for two years. He left school to join the band Lovemethod.

His Start to Stardom

Cordero debut title role was in the Off-Broadway production of “The Toxic Avenger.” He was in the Broadway play “Waitress and Rock of Ages.” In 2014, he was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical and the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical, for his character in “Bullets Over Broadway. He is well known for his role in the TV series “Blue Bloods,” which he was on in 2010. In 2016, he was in “A Stand Up Guy.” He was in “Going in Style,” in 2017.

His Personal Life

On Sept. 3, 2017, he married Kloots. Their son Elvis Eduardo was born in 2019. In March of 2020, Cordero was hospitalized after he was diagnosed with pneumonia. On March 31, Kloots announced that her husband was in intensive care, due to having a “hard time breathing.” The doctors ran testing for COVID-19 a total of three times before Cordero’s positive result.

At first, Kloots was reporting that her husband “could not get out of the bed, so tired, no energy, that was really his only symptom.” Unfortunately, his health quickly declined and doctors had to put him on a ventilator. Before doctors put the ventilator tube into Cordero’s esophagus, he told his wife he loved her.

Cordero’s Battle

The actor soon developed complications from having the ventilator, it was blocking the blood flow to his right leg. He was rushed into emergency surgery, he stayed in a medically induced coma. On April 18, the actor had to have his right leg removed due to blood clots. Six days later doctors had to install a temporary pacemaker to help his irregular heartbeats.

Soon Cordero developed a lung infection that spread to his bloodstream, this caused him to go into septic shock. This caused the actor’s fever to rise above normal and making his blood pressure to drop. At one point in time, the doctors had a difficult time resuscitating him. Kloots stated that her husband’s lungs looked like he had smoked for 50 years.

In his final moments, he was surrounded by family and friends. He is survived by his wife, child, and various other family members. The actor was 41-years-old at the time of his death. May he rest in peace.

By Sheena Robertson

