Ennio Morricone, Italian Composer, Died at Age 91

On July 6, 2020, Italian composer Ennio Morricone passed away. His lawyer Giorgio Assumma, reported his death to several media outlets. The great composer was 91 at the time of his death.

Morricone’s Early Years and Careers

He was born on Nov. 10, 1928, in Rome, Italy. Morricone went to Santa Cecilia Conservatory, where he focused his attention on the trumpet. In 1964 he was hired by Leone to strengthen up the arrangements in “A Fistful of Dollars.”

The way the creative composer used electric guitars, bells, harmonicas and the jew’s harp changed the way music would be used in Westerns. His works have been in about 500 movies including “The Battle of Algiers,” “The Mission,” and the “Untouchables.”

What Happened to Morricone?

According to Assumma, last week the composer fell and suffered a fractured leg. Due to this injury, he was hospitalized. At this time all of the reports say that he died from his injury.

He married his wife Maria Travia on Oct. 13, 2020, and they have four children together. Morricone is survived by his wife, children, and various family members. Many stars and fans have gone to their social media pages to pay their respects to the late composer and his family.

May he rest in peace.

By Sheena Robertson

