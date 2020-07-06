Charlie Daniels, Country Music Superstar, Died

On July 6, 2020, country music star Charlie Daniels, passed away. His publicist announced that the Country Music Hall of Famer death. According to the statement, Daniels’s death was due to a hemorrhagic stroke.

He was born on Oct. 28, 1936, in Wilmington, North Carolina. He was a session musician who beat the odds to become a superstar. Daniels received his big break in 1969 when he played on Bob Dylan’s Nashville Skyline. In 1970, he formed a band called The Charlie Daniels Band.

The song that sprung him into stardom was “The Devil Went Down to Georgia,” which debuted internationally in 1979. However, that was not the first song he wrote. His first song was “Uneasy Rider,” which became a Top 10 hit in 1973.

Daniels and his band were able to combine the blues, with s bit of rock, country, and jazz. They added just enough of southern charm into their music, causing millions to fall in love with them. On Sept. 20, 1964, he married Hazel Juanita Alexander Daniels. The couple has one child together.

The superstar is survived by his wife, child, various family and friends. May he rest in peace.

By Sheena Robertson

Sources:

IMDb: Charlie Daniels

CBS: Charlie Daniels, “Devil Went Down to Georgia” singer, dies at age 83

Entertainment Tonight: Charlie Daniels, Country Music Legend, Dead at 83

ALLMUSIC: Charlie Daniels

Top and Featured Image Courtesy of Carl Lender’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License