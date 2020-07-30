President Trump Flirts With Postponing 2020 General Election

President Trump is flirting with the idea of postponing the upcoming election in November. He revealed this thought on Twitter on July 30, 2020.

According to The Washington Post, his tweet came after the damning economic report. Trump has bragged about his “great” achievement of boosting the economy. Due to the COVID-19 crisis in the United States and related factors, the economy took a turn for the worse, today’s release indicates it shrank 9.5 percent. The drop is the largest since the government began publishing economic reports in the last 70 years.

Trump’s further concerns surround the coronavirus and mail-in ballots for the election.

His claims about voters using mail-in ballots are unfounded. Trump contends the fraud associated with using the USPS is rampant. Moreover, he stated in one of at least 70 negative comments about election fraud include angst over Republican candidates never winning an election.

NPR reports the actuality of mail-in voter fraud:

Over the past 20 years, they write, more than 250 million ballots have been cast by mail nationwide, while there have been just 143 criminal convictions for election fraud related to mail ballots. That averages out to about one case per state every six or seven years, or a fraud rate of 0.00006%.

The president’s COVID-19 claim might be due to the massive-record-breaking increase in reported cases and deaths. Perhaps, he is using the excuse that more people could be infected should they go to the polls on election day.

Postponing an election is Constitutional. It takes an act of Congress with both Republicans and Democrats to agree. So, it is an unlikely scenario, according to NPR.

Written by Cathy Milne-Ware

Sources:

The Washington Post: Trump floats idea of delaying the November election, a power granted to Congress, as he ramps up attacks on voting by mail

The Washington Post: U.S. economy contracted at fastest quarterly rate on record from April to June as coronavirus walloped workers, businesses

NPR: Why Is Voting By Mail (Suddenly) Controversial? Here’s What You Need To Know

NPR: Trump Floats Delaying The Election. It Would Require A Change In Law

Featured Image Courtesy of Robert Stinnentt’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Top Image Courtest of Amanda Wood’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License