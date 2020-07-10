Public Figure Mary Kay Dead From Cancer at 58

Mary Kay Letourneau, a former public school teacher and a convicted rapist of the 13-year-old boy that she would later go on to marry, dies at 58 years old from cancer. Letourneau’s attorney confirmed her passing to reporters.

Letourneau was a married mother of four when she was convicted as a child rapist in 1997. Letourneau was 34 years old when she began to have a sexual relationship with her sixth-grade student, Vili Fualaau. Their relationship was first discovered on June 19, 1996, when the couple was discovered by the police in a parked minivan at the Des Moines Marina.

At this time Letourneau claimed the child was 18, which raised suspicion that something sexual was going on. Two months after the incident, she became pregnant with the couple’s first daughter. Incidentally, after their second child was convinced in 1998, Letourneau pleads guilty to child rape and received over seven years of prison.

Letourneau married Fualaau after serving her time in prison, staying together for several years before Letourneau asked the court for a legal separation on May 9, 2017.

Seattle Attorney, Anne Bremer, befriended Letourneau when she represented the Des Moines police academy in the lawsuit raised by Fualaau’s mother.

“She accepted that it was a crime and that she had to serve her time, but when she got out she didn’t dwell,” Bremner said. “She moved forward in a very positive way and raised those girls. She was somebody I rooted for. I really wanted her to do well, and she did.”

Her marriage with Fualaau lasted for 20 years and even after their separation it was confirmed that he continued to visit her as she dealt with cancer.

Written by: Brielle R. Buford

Edited by Sheena Robertson

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of Audrey’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License