Golden State Killer, Joseph DeAngelo, Sentenced

Joseph DeAngelo — the Golden State Killer — was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole on Aug. 21, 2020. DeAngelo pleads guilty to 13 counts of kidnapping and 13 counts of first-degree murder on June 29, 2020.

In the 1970s to the 1980s, DeAngelo was an officer for the state of California. During that time DeAngelo abused his power of authority. In 2018 his horrific crimes finally caught up to him. As part of his plea deal, he admitted to raping over 50 women and killing 13 individuals.

In addition, DeAngelo also pleaded guilty to numerous other crimes that he had not been charged with. Sacramento Superior Court Judge Michael Bowman presided over DeAngelo’s case.

Judge Bowman told the Golden State Killer that he needed to lock him away. Bowman also told him that “When a person commits monstrous acts,” prison is the only place for them. Thus ensuring the safety of everyone.

Before Bowman placed his sentence onto him, DeAngelo faced the relatives of his victims. The Golden State Killer told them how he was “truly sorry” for the pain he caused them.

After handing down his sentence — 11 consecutive life without parole sentences, as well as an additional life sentence, with eight additional years — Bowman told the families their stories “will always stay with me.”

Bowman told the Golden State Killer that he was touched by the “qualities,” the families presented themselves with. One that DeAngelo “clearly” lacks. He then imposed the “absolute maximum sentence” that he could.

He also stated though the courts can not decide where the Golden State Killer spent the rest of his days; DeAngelo should be shown “no mercy.” As he was wheeled out of the courtroom, victims and their family members applauded.

