Wall of Moms Sue Over Use of Tear Gas and Rubber Bullets

A group of protestors in Portland, Oregon is suing the Trump administration for the federal agent’s violation of constitutional rights against protestors as of July 30, 2020.

“The Wall of Moms” is a group of protestors that are involved in the Black Lives Matter movement. They, along with “Don’t Shoot Portland,” have inspired the nonprofit organization “Protect Democracy” to file a federal lawsuit in Washington D.C. on their behalf.

The lawsuit was filed after witnessing federal law enforcement trying to quell protests in Portland by using rubber bullets, tear gas, bean bags, pepper spray, flash grenades, and other less-lethal munitions during peaceful protests.

The Wall of Moms lawsuit allegedly states that “the agents’ mission has gone beyond their legal authority to protect federal property” and have engaged in unlawful arrests and used excessive force to restrict the protestor’s free speech.

Protect Democracy also hopes the lawsuit can be used to overturn orders by Chad Wolf, acting Secretary of Homeland Security, invalid due to the fact that as an unconfirmed acting secretary he is not legally serving in this role.

The lawsuit has come after President Donald Trump has said he ordered federal agents into Portland to prevent disruption and unrest. Trump described the Black Lives Matter protestors as being “anarchists” and “agitators” including Wall of Moms. He began using this language with protestors shortly after George Floyd was killed by a policeman pressing his knee into his neck and killing him.

In recent events, the federal agents fired tear gas at groups of protestors while the Wall of Moms formed a wall around them by holding each other’s arms together. The group of women stood at the front lines donning orange and carrying leaf blowers to help disperse tear gas.

Written by Brielle R. Buford

Edited by Cathy Milne-Ware

Sources:

USA Today: Portland protesters, Wall of Moms sue Trump administration over use of tear gas, rubber bullets

The Washington Post: Wall of Moms, Black Lives Matter protesters sue Trump administration for use of tear gas, force in Portland

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of Ella’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License