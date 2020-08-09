Washington DC Shooting – 21 Injured, 1 Dead

In the early hours of Aug. 9, 2020, multiple gunshots rang through the air in Washington, D.C. According to reports, there were at least three shooters who began opening fire from a few different locations in the Greenway neighborhood.

The mass shooting occurred around 12:30 a.m.in the 3300 Block of Dubois Place SE. Authorities say at least 21 people have been shot. One of those victims was 17-year-old, Christopher Brown. Brown did not survive the attack.

An unidentified off-duty officer was critically injured, and a total of 11 women were injured. According to D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham — of those who were injured — seven were critically injured. Newsham stated that the anonymous officer is “struggling for her life.”

This incident has brought the District of Columbia’s (D.C.) to over 115 people slain this year. This is a 17 percent increase, from this time last year. The year 2019 ended in a decade with the highest death rate ever for the District.

D.C. authorities believe that most of the deaths that have happened are due to neighborhood crews disputing with other community members. Newsham attributes the availability of illegal firearms on the streets to these horrific crimes. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, criminals have been released from jail to stop the spread of the virus. Newsham has stated that this too could explain the rise in criminal activity.

According to reports, multiple gunmen opened fire with semiautomatic weapons at the gathering for the “34th-n-EAT” cookout. The cookout was advertised by fliers for Saturday night, promising for a “drama-free event.” Mayor Muriel E. Bowser has limited gathering to 50 people — all required to wear face coverings — due to the rampant spread the pandemic has had.

D.C. officials state that there were about three times as many people at the party. The hundreds of people at the cookout was a clear violation of the mayor’s orders. This violation carries a fine of up to $1,000. On Sunday, at the scene of the gathering, Bowser stated that authorities will be taking tougher action on those who disobey her orders.

Authorities are still investigating the crime scene. At this time there have been no names of any suspects.

Written by Sheena Robertson

