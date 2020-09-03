Baseball Hall of Famer Tom Seaver Dies at 75

Baseball Hall of Famer Tom Seaver, the hero of New York’s Miracle Mets, died on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. He was 75. The National Baseball Hall of Fame announced his death.

Seaver joined the Mets as a rooky in 1967 — he was 22 years old. With the self-confidence of a man who graduated from college and served as a Marine, he brought discipline to his pitching.

The Mets to the World Series two years after he joined the team. He earned the nicknames “Tom Terrific’ and “The Franchise.”

After 20 years on the pitcher’s mound, he retired with legendary stats — Wins 311; Losses 205; ERA 2.86. Bill James, a renowned sport’s statistician said:

There is a good argument that Tom Seaver is the greatest pitcher of all time.

In 1972, he said pitching makes him happy. He devoted his life to the sport, it affects his choices off the mound. The choices in his life were made with the game in mind.

The causes of Seaver’s death were Lewy body dementia and COVID-19, according to The Washington Post. In 2019, he and his wife announced he had advancing dementia, and he was going to withdraw from public life.

He leaves behind a wife and two daughters. As Micheal Blinn wrote for the New York Post, “The Franchise has taken the great mound in the sky.”

Written by Cathy Milne-Ware

